Judge dismisses lawsuit against officers who shot, killed man in Stratford

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A federal Judge ruled on Thursday that the City of Stratford and two of its police officers will not be held responsible for the death of a man who was shot and killed while fleeing from police in a car.
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk had dismissed the case filed by Darion Baker’s family that said police had violated his constitutional protection from unreasonable force.
Law enforcement is protected by a special immunity that puts more responsibility on those suing to prove violation of established law and a lack of reasonableness.
Court documents say Baker was driving a stolen car to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, when he stopped at a Pilot Travel Center in Stratford on February 28 of 2018.
The policeman was suspicious and tried to engage with him, but Baker started to drive away.
The policeman shot into the car, striking Baker in the back.
