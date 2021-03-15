GoFundMe established to help deaf, autistic teen replace stolen scooter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock resident has set up a GoFundMe to help purchase a new electric scooter for a teen who had his stolen a few weeks ago.
Brandon Gomez, 17, who is deaf and autistic, told KCBD last week someone stole his Ninebot electric scooter while he was working at the Whataburger near 50th and Avenue S.
Gomez said he was very disappointed, as he had worked hard to purchase it.
“It was almost a $1,000 scooter, and someone just takes it away. I really wanted a scooter because it’s my hobby. It’s fun for me. It’s enjoyable,” he said.
Now, a Lubbock resident, who wished to remain anonymous, has set up a GoFundMe to help buy Gomez a new scooter, hoping the community will contribute.
“Brandon is deaf and autistic worked hard to earn the money to buy his scooter which he uses to get to and from work at Whataburger. We are asking for the public’s help to buy him a new scooter,” the page reads.
