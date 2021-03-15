Driver dies in rollover while fleeing from DPS

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - DPS says a driver has died while fleeing from troopers through Hale Center.
A trooper observed the vehicle, a 2000 Ford Explorer, speeding through Hale Center on Friday night around 10:50 p.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, 67-year-old Gregory Watson of Plainview, fled northbound toward Plainview.
DPS says as the vehicle took Exit 43, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the guard rail, rolled multiple times, and came to final rest in the median between the main lanes and the east service road.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.