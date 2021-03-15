Deadly crash leaving 1 dead, 2 injured in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico investigated a deadly crash on NM Highway 467 that resulted one death.
Around 8:20 p.m. yesterday, a driver was traveling north on NM Highway 467 and crossed over the center line into incoming traffic of the southbound lane and struck 65-year-old Abundio R Najera drivers side who was traveling southbound.
Najera sustained deadly injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Najera’s passenger sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The driver who was traveling northbound sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
