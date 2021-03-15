City of Amarillo releases videos to help with vaccine clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting March 15, even more people in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To help, the city of Amarillo is releasing videos about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in hopes to give those worried about receiving the vaccine some peace of mind.
“There’s clearly a lot of steps in getting the vaccine at our clinic so we thought it was important for people to know what to expect,” said Ashtyn Reaugh, marketing manager, city of Amarillo.
To provide a better understanding of what you can expect while getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the city of Amarillo is releasing informational videos.
These videos cover a walkthrough of the clinic, citizen testimonies, and hearing from community leaders.
“We really just wanted people in the community to see and recognize faces of people in the community that they know and trust and see that they were excited to get the vaccine and they had a safe and really effective and efficient time at the clinic,” said Reaugh.
With the hope to show many, the vaccine clinic is not a scary place.
“There’s definitely kind of that hopeful feeling throughout the entire clinic. People are excited to be here and excited to get that vaccine and kind of get back to that sense of normalcy that we so badly want,” said Reaugh.
“It’s a very hopeful place. I sometimes see tears, but they are truly tears of joy and gratitude. It’s funny, none of us like to get a shot but everyone here at the clinic is so happy to be here, it really is a place of joy and hope,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson, Amarillo.
The city says they are already seeing the videos pay off.
“A lady stopped me in the clinic and said she say the video on Facebook today and was really glad that she saw the part about the fast track because then she was not scared to come to clinic. She said she actually wished she had seen it earlier because she would’ve come to get her vaccine earlier,” said Casie Stoughton, director of public health, city of Amarillo.
With the next group opening for vaccines, the city vaccine clinic wants Amarillo to know just how easy getting your vaccine can be and running out of vaccines shouldn’t be an issue.
“Right now we are receiving about 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week. That has been very consistent over time. We’re not really worries about supply right now so if your groups been called, come be vaccinated,” said Stoughton.
A list of the clinic hours can be found at the Amarillo Alerts website.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.