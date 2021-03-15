City of Amarillo providing customers convenient payment for utility billing using mobile units

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department is providing customers another convenient payment option.
The COA Utility Billing Mobile Unit is now available next to City Hall in the east parking lot.
Customers can pay their water bill at the mobile unit’s drive-thru window or at two walk-up windows.
The mobile unit is available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The walk-up window option features full customer service capability.
This includes starting, transferring and/or closing utility services, in plus setting up payment arrangements, etc.
“The Utility Billing Mobile Unit is another convenient option for customers wanting to pay their water bills,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “In order to make the process simple, easy and quick – there are several ways for residents to pay their water bills, from in-person, to online to automatic withdrawal. The more choices, the better it is for residents.”
