Breezy and warmer!

We began a bit of a warm up today with highs briefly in the 60s but we will be even warmer for Tuesday. Tuesday will start out breezy and in the 30s but with the help of the SW winds of 15-25 mph we will see mid 70s for the afternoon. An approaching storm system will bring a chance for a few storms in the far NE panhandles Tuesday night but a rain/snow mix will be possible for early Wednesday morning and through the day Wednesday. Highs should climb into the low 50s late in the day with sunny skies and high 50s expected for Thursday.