Back to Normal

After this past weekend’s severe weather, the start of our week is looking much more calm. As we get going on our Monday, expect a normal range of temperatures, with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 39. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west-northwest at 15-20 mph as drier, warmer air is pulled into the atmosphere. This will set up mostly sunny skies going into Tuesday, where higher winds could bring wildfire conditions, so we will monitor this closely. Going into your St. Patrick’s day on Wednesday, we’re tracking a morning system that could bring a rain/snow mixture to the area.