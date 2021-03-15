3 arrested in Dumas after police chase over the weekend

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County officials arrested three people after a chase through Dumas over the weekend.
On Sunday, March 14, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a car on U.S. 287 for a traffic violation.
The car did not stop and a chase began.
During the chase, officials say the car began to drive in residential areas of North Dumas.
Deputies and officers with the Dumas Police Department were able to stop the car before the chase endangered the public.
During a search of the car, officials say they found meth, heroin and a gun.
Police arrested Matthew Ganik, Troy Sliger and Katelyn Caudull on various charges. They were booked into the Moore County Jail.
