Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, March 14

By KFDA Digital | March 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 8:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Area COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths.

There are 7,491 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,974

Quay County: 425

Roosevelt County: 1,848

Union County: 244

There have been 137 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 70

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

There have been 6,992 estimated recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,690

Quay County: 391

Roosevelt County: 1,712

Union County: 199

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,004 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 429

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,338

There are now 369 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 34 new cases, 77 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County.

There are now 17,041 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,324 in Randall County.

32,305 people have recovered and 691 have died.

There are three pending tests.

The city will release their next report on Monday.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 4.23%.

There are 49,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 197

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 650

Childress County: 1,312

Collingsworth County: 190

Cottle County: 137

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,724

Donley County: 170

Gray County: 1,730

Hall County: 322

Hansford County: 365

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 504

Hutchinson County: 1,067

Lipscomb County: 273

Moore County: 1,920

Motley County: 36

Ochiltree County: 922

Oldham County: 111

Parmer County: 827

Potter County: 17,041

Randall County: 16,324

Roberts County: 52

Sherman County: 140

Swisher County: 393

Wheeler County: 432

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 51,193 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 142

Briscoe County: 126

Carson County: 362

Castro County: 859

Childress County: 1,306

Collingsworth County: 248

Cottle County: 181

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,643

Donley County: 323

Gray County: 1,894

Hall County: 394

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 759

Hemphill County: 535

Hutchinson County: 1,418

Lipscomb County: 274

Motley County: 76

Moore County: 2,127

Ochiltree County: 993

Oldham County: 218

Parmer County: 1,121

Potter County: 16,445

Randall County: 15,860

Roberts County: 53

Sherman County: 128

Swisher County: 721

Wheeler County: 458

There have also been 1,306 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 29

Childress County: 16

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 64

Donley County: 13

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 69

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 25

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 68

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 34

Potter County: 414

Randall County: 277

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

