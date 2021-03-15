Amarillo vaccination clinic to begin category 1C vaccinations today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department will start vaccinating those who meet eligibility requirements for the 1C category through their vaccination clinic today.
Phase 1C criteria includes individuals 50 to 64 years of age.
The vaccination clinic administers COVID-19 vaccines dependent on the State of Texas Vaccine Allocation Plan, which announced Phase 1C last week.
To monitor vaccine updates, availability and eligibility, visit the city’s vaccination website.
