Amarillo restaurant owner serving free lunches for kids through spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids will be able to eat free lunch through spring break thanks to local business owner Tremaine Brown.
Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, will be giving out free lunches from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park through Sunday.
Volunteers are welcome to meet Brown at the park at 10:00 a.m. any day of the week.
Brown is also accepting non-perishable donations of snack items and drinks. Donations can be brought to Shi Liee’s BBQ at 1213 SW 3rd Avenue.
