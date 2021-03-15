Amarillo police need help finding missing and endangered man

Mark Sherrouse, missing since March 14 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 2:56 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Police are looking for 62-year-old Mark Sherrouse.

He was last seen around Noon on Sunday, March 14 in the area of Southeast 27th and South Osage.

Police say he is diabetic and insulin dependent. He is considered endangered.

He is described as 6-foot-one, 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

