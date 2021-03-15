Air Force hosts virtual public meeting for Cannon Air Force Base

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Air Force will host a virtual public meeting March 17 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss its on-going actions to address two perfluorinated compounds, perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, that was identified at Cannon Air Force Base.
The meeting is the first of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFOS and PFOA.
Air Force Civil Engineer Center environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts.
The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.
“The Air Force recognizes the concerns of the Cannon community and will use these public meetings as an opportunity to address any questions and work with the public to reach its shared goal of protecting human health and the environment,” said Christipher Gierke, Remedial Project Manager for Cannon AFB.
The virtual meeting is open to the public.
Anyone who wishes to join and/or participate is required to register and download the Zoom software.
To register, following the link by clicking here.
Once registered, follow this link by clicking here, and enter the Zoom meeting ID, 720 339 0049.
Zoom allows users to type their questions into a chat box. All questions will be captured and will be answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.