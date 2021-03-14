Windy Sunday

While it’s true we are no longer tracking severe weather, it has been quite windy today. SW winds have been gusting over 40mph. Good news is that winds will start to die down as we go into the evening hours. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, decreasing winds, and lows in the lower 30s. Monday looks much calmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and lighter West winds, 10-20mph.