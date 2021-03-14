Two dead after head-on collision in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are dead after a Saturday morning head-on collision.
Around 1:56 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to major vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the 8500 block of I-27.
Anthony Michael Lara had been driving a 2006 Nissan Armada southbound in the northbound lanes of I-27.
A male driving a 2012 Nissan Murano was northbound on I-27.
Lara’s Nissan Armada struck the Nissan Murano head on.
Both drivers died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
Alcohol and speed are factors in this crash.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.