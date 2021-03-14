Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday, March 15, crews are scheduled to pave the shoulders of I-40 in both directions between the entrance and exit ramps at Paramount/Julian boulevards.
The Avondale overpass at I-40 will close for approximately two hours on Monday, March 15, while crews remove the portable concrete barrier. Be prepared to detour.
Monday, March 15, watch for flaggers directing traffic near the intersection of US 60 and State Loop 335 (Lakeside Drive) while crews remove the portable concrete barrier.
Helium Road will be closed in both directions at I-40 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Tuesday, March 16 to Friday, March 19 for work on the first westbound bridge span.
Beginning Thursday, March 18 and continuing through Saturday, March 20, expect delays on I-40 from Crockett Street to Avondale Street as crews relocate the portable concrete barrier from Western Street to Georgia Street.
I-40 East Bridge Reconstruction Projects:
From 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed between the Whitaker Road entrance ramp and Lakeside Drive for beam storage.
Crews will also set beams on Lakeside Drive on Wednesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between the Whitaker Road entrance ramp and Lakeside exit ramp will be closed on the afternoon of Friday, March 19, for bridge beam storage in advance of setting beams on Saturday, March 20.
Saturday, March 20, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the I-40 east- and westbound frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to set beams over Lakeside Drive. Traffic is advised to follow the posted detours that will direct traffic to use Airport Boulevard and Whitaker Road.
The Texas turnarounds on the east and west sides of Lakeside Drive remain closed for construction of the bridge structures.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
