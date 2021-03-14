Tornado causes damage, evacuations in Palo Duro Canyon area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday the Texas panhandle saw many tornadoes, some leaving behind extensive damage.
The tornado that hit Palo Duro Canyon State Park caused 42 people to be evacuated.
16 people stayed and weathered the storm making it to safety afterwards.
Five people were missing after the storm, four of which were found and one hiker who was missing for hours before being rescued Saturday evening.
The Randall County Sheriffs Office says there has been extensive damage to buildings in the canyon itself.
People staying at a RV Park near the canyon sought shelter in a nearby tornado shelter and kept safe.
