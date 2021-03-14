Sunday forecast, breezy with sunny skies

7 Day Forecast (Source: KFDA)
By Cameron Venable | March 13, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated March 13 at 11:45 PM

As expected, it was a very active Saturday with supercells & tornadoes.

Unfortunately there were some destructive tornadoes but so far not hearing any reports of injuries or fatalities.

Thankfully severe weather is starting to come to a close. We could still track thunderstorms across the Eastern Panhandle until about midnight but severe threat is ending.

Otherwise expect decreasing cloud cover & lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday looks much calmer with sunny skies, temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s.

It will be a bit on the breezy side, West winds 20-30mph.