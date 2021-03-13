West Texas A&M introduces “University Spirit, merging cheer and dance teams

Current cheer and dance teams will conclude March 31, 2021

By Larissa Liska | March 13, 2021 at 1:26 AM CST - Updated March 13 at 1:26 AM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University shared their decision with cheer and dance coaches on March 11 that the programs will conclude March 31, joining together a new spirit team called the “University Spirit”. That includes spirit teams, Maroon Platoon and Bucky the mascot. The group will likely be comprised of 24 members who will receive a scholarship to offset some educational expenses.

Traditional cheer routines that involve tumbling and stunting will no longer be part of future performances.
The cheer team created a petition asking fans to save WT cheer.

