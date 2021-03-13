Texline wins second state title in program history

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texline Tornadoes took the court in the Alamodome against the 1A defending State Champions, the Slidell Greyhounds. A back and forth game, but Texline eventually pulled away. Slidell battled back, overcoming a 16 point deficit in the fourth quarter.
”We’ve got some really good solid players. These two brothers right here, when I’m keeping them from fighting each other, they play so well together and they support each other,” said Texline Head Coach Coby Beckner. “That’s how it’s been with the whole team.”
Senior forward Colton Luther shutdown Slidell’s run with a layup, but it was his brother, junior forward Will Luther, who led Texline to a 54-53 win over Slidell. Luther’s eight straight points in the closing minutes, including two three-pointers, sealed the deal and MVP honors. Will Luther finished with a double-double 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks.
“We’ve been dreaming of this since I was in the sixth grade and he was in the fifth grade and we watched our boys in 2015 win that state championship,” said Colton Luther.
“They just trusted me. I trusted them to get me the ball. It was just a team effort really. We communicate so well. We’re a band of brothers,” said Will Luther.
