Stormy forecast!

Severe weather threat continues for the area through the overnight hours! We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that will expire at 2AM for the eastern panhandle and then we will be tracking another round of severe storms for Saturday. The main storm system continues to accelerate towards our area and will fire up more storms along the dry line for Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds, flooding rains and isolated tornadoes will be possible with any storms that form. Behind the dry line gusty winds out of the SW will start to dry us out for a few days. We will start out in the upper 40s for Saturday morning with highs in the upper 60s.