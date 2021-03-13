Severe Thunderstorms & Dangerous Weather

Today is looking quite active but also could be dangerous. The likelihood of supercells & tornadoes is quite up there. We are already starting to see storms erupt across the Western Panhandle. These storms will start off as discrete supercells then slowly merge into a line in the East Panhandle. There is currently a Tornado Watch for the Western Panhandle, there will likely be another Tornado Watch soon for the Eastern Panhandle. It looks like the entire Panhandle is in play today, dangerous supercells with large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes will be possible. There is a good chance of a major severe weather episode later today. Stay tuned for updates, be Weather Aware!