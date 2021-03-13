Canyon holds off Amarillo High at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day two of the Randy Keller Baseball Tournament did not disappoint. The early game at HODGETOWN featured the Canyon Eagles and Amarillo High Golden Sandies in a nice friendly rivalry. The Sandies got on the board first, but the Eagles soared in the fourth inning bringing in four runs for an early 6-1 lead.
Canyon senior right-handed pitcher Ryan McAffrey was on fire on the hill, only allowing 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and serving 10 strikeouts. The outfield played a major factor for the Eagles by catching a few deep balls by Amarillo High. With two out left in the bottom of the seventh, McAffrey left the game with a 109 pitch count.
“I just knew that my boys had me behind me and I knew we really had a really good ball game to play. I just wanted to give my boys a good game,” said McAffrey.
Closer Mason Alley stepped up on the hill, only giving up a 2 RBI triple to Amarillo’s Cayden Phillips, but with a 2-2 count Alley delivered the pitch to win the game 6-4 for Canyon.
“Good pitching will help your defense out and our outfield had to make some plays today and they really did,” said Canyon Head Coach John Doan. “We got an all-state receiver in centerfield and he tracked the post down like he would on Friday night, so those guys can run around and make a bunch of plays.”
