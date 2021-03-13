Amarillo Family Support Services closer than ever to moving into new building after fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Family Support Services continues to work out of different locations after a fire destroyed its building more than a year ago.
The new building Family Support Services that plans to move this fall is an upgrade when it comes to space.
After losing everything in the accidental fire, some staff at Family Support Services are choosing to see this as a blessing.
“It has been a blessing in many ways. Both through the community support we received, but also being a bigger, better building eventually. It’s one of those things that’s come out of a tragic situation,” said Jim Womack, CEO of Amarillo Family Support Services.
A year later and Womack is choosing to see the positive in the fire that destroyed the old Family Support Services building in January of 2020.
“In our old building, we had every office space full. We were out of space. So, since we have this new building, it’s about 30 percent bigger,” said Womack.
The new building will be able to fit all the services the non-profit offers under one roof.
“We used to have to ask other agencies if we could meet in their building sometimes. So now we will be able to offer space to others if they need it,” said Womack.
For more than a year now, staff at the non-profit have been spread out across the city.
Lauren Diestelkamp is one staff member who hasn’t had an office since the fire.
“My arms have gotten a lot stronger, because I usually have a few bags with me that I take back and forth. But yes, it’s difficult not having a set space where I have all my handouts and resources,” said Lauren Diestelkamp, behavioral health and wellness coordinator, Family Support Services.
She says having this building will help better serve her clients.
“They can come to one location. They have a designated place to meet me instead of meeting in different offices. So that offers a lot of stability for the client. They know what to expect,” said Diestelkamp.
Family Support Services plans to move into their new building in the fall after renovations are complete.
“This is a great building, one of the things is it was built in the 1960′s so some of the things need to be upgraded,” said Womack.
Womack says the building started out as a medical tower in the 1960′s and now he and Family Support Services look forward to making it a place of healing once again for the Amarillo community.
