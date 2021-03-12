Wet Weekend Forecast

Moisture has already begun to pull into our area in the form of lower level clouds for most of the area. As we start to heat up today, we’ll see highs reaching into the 60s. This, paired with an incoming system will bring lift to the moisture in place, prompting rain chances mainly this afternoon into this evening, with the possibility of some showers even earlier. Now as we go into Saturday, expect more a typical dryline set up that will push the heaviest rain and highest potential for severe weather off to the furthest east reaches of the area. Things are looking to calm as we head into Sunday as cloud cover starts to clear.