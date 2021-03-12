United Supermarket leads 2021 Amarillo March for Babies Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An 8-year-old Amarillo girl, Olivia Barrow was born preterm and United Supermarkets are rallying the community to virtually support families through March for Babies: A Mother of Movement.
The Barrow family and United Supermarket Store Director, Fernando Noriega will help raise awareness and critical funds for March of Dimes, as well as lead the movement to ensure that every mom and baby is healthy.
Fernando is asking local businesses and community leaders to join him to support March for babies.
“The number of babies born preterm here in Texas and nationwide is staggering,” said Fernando. “By joining in this movement, you’re taking action and ensuring March of Dimes can continue the vital research, programs and advocacy that allow moms and babies to get the best possible start.
For more information on March for Babies, including to sign up, download the app, click here.
