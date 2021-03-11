Tracking storms...

An approaching storm system will bring widespread rain chances to the area with the possibility of some thunderstorms. We even have a chance for some isolated showers overnight tonight. Widespread cloud cover will keep us in the 60s for Friday along with southerly winds of 10-20 mph. A dry line will form on Friday bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms for the area with these rain chances lasting through Saturday. Some storms could be severe with large hail and strong winds the main threats. A cool front will keep highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend.