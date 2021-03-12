Law enforcement: Man ‘found to have eaten meth’ before arrest in Borger

Devin Brown, arrested for theft and drug charges (Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 11:36 AM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hutchinson County arrested a man for drug and theft charges after a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement stopped a car near North Florida Street and East 6th Street.

Officials say Devin Brown was found to have eaten two baggies of suspected meth before being pulled over.

He was arrested and taken to the Golden Plains Hospital for medical clearance before going to jail.

During the stop, officials say they found a stolen handgun inside the car that was link to a recent burglary in Borger.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He also had a warrant for assault.

