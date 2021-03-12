GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave interviews up incoming young meteorologist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Like all weather forecasters call on Covington it looks over a great amount of weather data before he finalizes his forecast, and then presents his weather cast on camera.
Unlike many forecasters in our area, Collin is a 4th grader.
“Partly cloudy skies, 3 percent chance of precipitation. 65 as our high & 41 as our low,” said Collin Covington.
With his brother first grader Cameron, working behind the scenes. Collin regularly prepares the seven day forecast by collecting data and organizing the outlook.
He then delivers a weather presentation on camera to post on the web. I met Collin today, & we immediately connected as only a couple of weather nerds can.
“I’ve been interested in weather since I was 8 or so. Not too long ago I started doing my own weather forecast.The weather in Amarillo is always very interesting. In the Springtime, there is lots of rain & it’s Tornado Season especially since we are in Tornado Alley,” said Collin.
I certainly passionate about weather at this age. Collin is much more advanced than I was, he even has his own weather website.
I asked Collin to describe his website.
“This is my website, it’s called Collin’s Weather Wonders. And it’s full of weekly challenges that involve weather and there’s also all my weather videos,” said Collin.
“He started off when he was younger & he was scared of severe weather. So he grew up watching you guys on channel 10 and just really understanding the storm and what was happening and then that made the fear go away but it developed the interest,” said Katie Covington.
I had the opportunity to coach Collin with a few tips & saw some real talent potential.
“Collin, I’ve noticed that you do a good job and you’ve got really good potential. What I would like you to do. Is when you shoot your videos, tighten up the camera a little bit, to where it is a little closer. When you square up I want you to project, like project,” I asked.
”Today is a high of 70F with 3 percent chance of precipitation,” said Collin.
If Collin does indeed pursue TV weather as a career. He may just find a spot on our First Alert Weather Team.
Collin & I have looked everything over and looks like a pretty good chance of rain in the forecast.
“Now that’s some good news! I’m Collin Covington,” said Collin.
