FIRST ALERT: Tracking possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we get ready to head into the weekend, we’re tracking the possibility of a series of severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow.
An incoming low pressure system is set to meet up with the moisture brought into our area, spurring on light showers in the first part of the day with increasing severity as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
We’re mainly focusing on the southeast as the highest possibility of severe weather for your Friday, as hail, strong winds and heavy rain are most likely. However, a risk of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
The eastern half of the area will be the main area of focus for Saturday as the dry line will come into play, pushing a line of storms off to the east throughout the day.
We’ll be watching this system closely and updating this story regularly throughout the weekend.
