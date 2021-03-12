Doppler Dave Tracks Rain and Severe Weather Potential

Active weather is expected as we start the weekend. Moisture has streamed into the area with cloudy skies across the region. A strong upper level system will meet up with the moisture and spread energy into our area which will generate rain and thunderstorms starting late today with potential lasting through tomorrow. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and strong winds, and a tornado can not be ruled out in eastern areas late tomorrow. Be sure to check on weather conditions before making plans and stay tuned for updates as conditions develop.