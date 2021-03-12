Don Harrington Discovery Center to offer Spring Break activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will offer activities during Spring Break from Sunday, March 14 through Friday, March 19.
Each day from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy activities filled with science, experiments, crafts, demos, exhibits and more.
Each day will feature different activities and live animal presentations.
MONDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Using simple materials, build your own animal shelter! Will you house a mouse, shelter a skunk, or home a gnome? Protect any animal you choose with this creative activity.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Don’t be afraid of getting sprayed! Come meet a skunk with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
TUESDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Can you create your own worm? Let us show you how with SCIENCE!
12:00pm – 3:00pm: Save a life with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center blood drive in the parking lot.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Ever wonder what it takes to be a Game Warden? Come learn valuable tips with Potter County’s Game Warden, Michael Lewis.
WEDNESDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Disguise yourself by designing your own animal mask.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Discover the helpful nature of opossums and visit with one of these creatures of the night from Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
THURSDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Oobleck! Come experiment with a DHDC favorite – can you tell an animal by its tracks?
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Get up close with sneaky, slithery reptiles and get all your questions answered with the Hanbury’s.
FRIDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Create your own critter buddy! Using common supplies, discover your own creativity.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Have you met a wolf? This is your chance to see one of these special animals in person, safely!
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Do you love animals? Would you like to take home a furry friend? Come check out SPCA Dog Adoptions and give an animal a home.
Daily admission is $14 for adults, $9 for children, students and military and free for children under the age of 2.
Members are admitted free.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.