Construction for Potter County District Courthouse opened today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final chapter leading to a $51 million Potter County District Courthouse had opened today.
County officials and construction representatives gathered on the site where a five-story building will replace the current courthouse built in the mid 1980′s.
Construction should last about two years. Once all offices move, crews will demolish the existing building to create a parking lot.
Money for the project is coming from bonds that will be repaid in over 20 years.
