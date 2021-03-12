Construction for Potter County District Courthouse opened today

The final chapter leading to a $51 million Potter County District Courthouse had opened today. (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran | March 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 2:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final chapter leading to a $51 million Potter County District Courthouse had opened today.

County officials and construction representatives gathered on the site where a five-story building will replace the current courthouse built in the mid 1980′s.

Construction should last about two years. Once all offices move, crews will demolish the existing building to create a parking lot.

Money for the project is coming from bonds that will be repaid in over 20 years.

