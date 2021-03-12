Clovis man sentenced to 19 years in prison for multiple crimes

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County jury found sentenced a man to 19 years in prison.
40 year-old Gary Allen Marez was sentenced to 19 years for Aggravated Assualt, Larceny of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Evading or Obstructing an Officer.
On April 27, Clovis police officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress near East 7th Street.
Marez had pointed a gun at a person and then fled the scene.
Marez, still holding the gun, was spotted by officers and led officers on a short foot pursuit.
During the pursuit Marez attempted to hide the gun.
Marez told Clovis police to shoot him but the officers were able to take Marez into custody without injury.
Upon arrest, Marez was found to have outstanding warrants out of Curry, Quay and Bernalillo counties.
The State presented evidence that Marez is a habitual offender which increased his sentence by four years on each count.
The State also showed evidence that Marez was on probation when the crime happened.
A Judge sentenced Marez to a total of 19 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, and ordered that the sentence in this case shall run consecutively to the sentence Marez is serving out of Tucumcari.
