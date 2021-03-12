Canyon secures 20th state championship in program history

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon faced Hardin-Jefferson in the girls 4A State Championship in the Alamodome. The Lady Eagles looking for their 20th state championship in program history.
A tight game all the way down until the end of the fourth quarter when senior Chloe Callahan and junior Zoey McBroom hit back-to-back three pointers, giving Canyon the one point lead. The Lady Eagles knocked down a few free throws and held off Hardin-Jefferson 56-55, securing their 20th title in program history.
Callahan led the Lady Eagles with 17 points and 3 steals, earning State MVP honors.
