Canyon secures 20th state championship in program history

Lady Eagles win 56-50

By Larissa Liska | March 11, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 11:06 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon faced Hardin-Jefferson in the girls 4A State Championship in the Alamodome. The Lady Eagles looking for their 20th state championship in program history.

A tight game all the way down until the end of the fourth quarter when senior Chloe Callahan and junior Zoey McBroom hit back-to-back three pointers, giving Canyon the one point lead. The Lady Eagles knocked down a few free throws and held off Hardin-Jefferson 56-55, securing their 20th title in program history.

Callahan led the Lady Eagles with 17 points and 3 steals, earning State MVP honors.

