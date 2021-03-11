2 wounded, 1 dead after shooting in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Dalhart Wednesday afternoon.
Around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance and Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shooting at 109 Maple in Dalhart.
Police say officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds on the ground and a woman who had been shot in the arm.
One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Coon Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 22-year-old man was also taken to Coon Memorial Hospital and later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
The woman who was shot in the arm was treated at Coon Memorial Hospital and later released.
Police say they found two people involved in the shooting inside the home and took them into custody.
The Texas Rangers and 69th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
