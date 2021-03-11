Who’s moving my imported cheese? Spending surge partly to blame for Los Angeles port backlog

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Just when everyone thought we had pandemic shopping down, suddenly finding your favorite imported cheese, olives or patio furniture at Costco seems impossible.
“This is the change in the American consumer,” said Eugene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.
The port is one of the busiest in the world and a leading gateway for international trade in North America.
Seroka said the L.A. port can hardly keep up with the surge in consumer spending since July. They are now moving 900,000 containers through the port a month.
“Since COVID-19 emergency orders came down about a year ago, we’ve been buying more retail goods, home improvement products, and exercise equipment than ever before,” he said.
Imports, he says, are up a whopping 50 percent. Now there are 15 cargo ships every day with 30 more waiting outside the port to unload containers full of goods.
“I’ve been in this business over 30 years, and this is the biggest surge that we’ve seen of imports to the United States ever,” Seroka said.
For the first time, the 2 billion square feet of warehouse space at the port isn’t enough, but he’s hopeful the cargo will be moved as hundreds of workers who are out with COVID-19 are now returning to work and getting vaccinated.
“Everybody out there on the docks is hustling. But we’ve got cargo behind and cargo behind it. We’ve got to do our jobs,” he said.
The executive director says he does see an end to the backup in sight, and it all started with a vaccination clinic.
The idea is to get truck drivers, longshoremen and women vaccinated so they can stay healthy safe and working to meet the incredible demand.
