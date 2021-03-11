West Texas A&M sweeps Angelo State in final homestand of the season

The Lady Buffs defense and powerful attacks started off strong with a set one 25-19 victory. Angelo State rallied back taking the second and third set 25-21 and 25-19. The Lady Buffs won set four 25-22 and took the fifth and final set 15-9. WT finished the night with 52 kills on 152 swings with 21 attack errors to hit .204 on the night with 50 assists, seven service aces, seven blocks and 65 digs in the win.