Tascosa senior Kaden Navarrete signed to run with West Texas A&M cross country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was college signing day for one Tascosa senior, Kaden Navarrete put pen to paper, committing to West Texas A&M cross country.
The four-time varsity runner ran at regionals all four years, brought home the district title three years in-a-row, and was a 2020 team state qualifier. Navarrete chose WT because it’s close to home, has a great coaching staff and his family can cheer him on. Looking back, he’s thankful for his coaches at Tascosa.
”I’m very thankful. I couldn’t ask for a better coach than Coach Hargrove. He pushes me everyday, every second just to keep doing my best. Pushing me to go faster, go harder,” said Navarrete. “He’s a great coach and he just keeps me going.”
Navarrete joins a buffs team that’s tallied eight straight Lone Star Conference titles.
