Rain Chances Return

Winds are finally backing down across the area and moisture is returning to the atmosphere, just in time for a possibly wet weekend. For your Thursday, we’re likely to remain mostly sunny with winds shifting from out of the north to the south as we head into the afternoon. Thanks to a weak overnight front, early morning lows are down in the 30s, but ample sunshine will allow us to warm up to roughly 70 degrees this afternoon. Looking ahead, we’re tracking rain chances really kicking off Friday and lasting all the way through late Saturday with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms that could be severe. Either way, it’s looking right now like most of the area could receive a measurable amount of moisture.