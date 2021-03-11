Potter County officials looking for man wanted for assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man wanted for assault charges.
Officials are looking for 21-year-old Treavin Tremon Evans. He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation of assaulting a family or household member by choking.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.