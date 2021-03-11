Panhandle Community Services to offer utility bill assistance for 300 families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services will offer utility assistance for around 300 families in the Amarillo area this weekend.
According to a news release, the assistance is available for low to moderate income level families who have experienced loss due to the pandemic and have received a disconnect notice on an electric or gas bill.
The assistance will take place at the Tascosa Drive In on Saturday, March 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Panhandle Community Services says the goal is to help as many income eligible families as possible.
To receive the assistance, families will need to bring copies of birth certificates for every family member, a government issued picture ID for all ages 18 or older, proof of 30-day income and a disconnect notice.
