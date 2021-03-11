‘It’s frustrating’: Clovis library shooting victims speak out against SB 247

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Victims of the Clovis Carver Public Library mass shooting are speaking out against a bill making its way through the New Mexico legislature.
Senate Bill 247 gives violent juvenile offenders who have been given a life sentence a chance at parole after 15 years.
On Wednesday, it passed the senate floor.
If it becomes law, it could affect the outcome for the convicted library shooter, Nathaniel Jouett.
Two years ago, he received two life sentences for his actions and the pain he caused others, pain some are still dealing with today.
“I feel like it’s an absolute disregard to the victims and family members who lost loved ones,” said Jessica Thron.
Thron was on of the victims who was wounded in the shooting.
She and others said they feel ignored by legislators when it comes to SB 247.
“The justice system has already given them sentences,” she said. “And it feels like we’re just going back on that. I feel like the victims are just kind of pushed to the side. We don’t really have a say.”
Mandie Walters and Evie Fisher both lost their mothers Wanda Walters and Krissy Carter in the shooting.
“I just want to make people aware of this and also, you know, be my mom’s voice because she can’t do it anymore,” said Walters.
“I have just kind of barely begun my healing journey because I didn’t want to believe it for so long,” said Fisher.
They feel the age, in this case, doesn’t matter.
“I understand that he was under 18 at the time but I also firmly believe that he knew exactly what he was doing,” said Walters. “It was premeditated. And I just really don’t feel that he deserves to be out in such a short time. My mom didn’t deserve to be to be shot like that.”
Eric Dixon, a Portales defense attorney believes the bill gives juveniles the second chance they deserve.
“A child’s brain at 15 or 16 or even later is not fully developed,” said Dixon. “That makes a huge difference. This gives somebody who is much different at 30 years old, a second chance at life.”
Although, the victims disagree.
“We’ve all been teenagers, we’ve all gone through our own angst, we’ve all gone through periods of just probably just really wild anger that we probably couldn’t even fathom at this point right now and in our adult lives, but there’s still lines that we know are not to be crossed,” said Fisher.
