Doppler Dave Is Excited About Rain Chances

We are enjoying a calm period between active weather systems today. Winds are light with temperatures around 60 degrees. Moisture will begin streaming into our area tomorrow which will lead to increasing cloudiness. A strong upper level low will slowly track over our region tomorrow and Saturuday which will combine with the moisture to produce rain and thunderstorms. The best window for significant rainfall will be tomorrow night into early Saturday. A few heavy storms maybe possible at times during the event as well.