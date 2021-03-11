Dodd City’s dominant defense defeats Nazareth in 1A State Championship, winning their first title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swiftettes looked to expand their historic state championship titles in girls basketball, just one win away from 25. The class 1A State Championship tipped off early at 10 a.m. against the Dodd City Hornets. Nazareth entered the game with an 4-0 state title game record over Dodd City, but that changed Wednesday morning.
“There’s not another, I could not handpick another group of girls out there that I would rather go through this with. I mean, they mean everything to me,” said Nazareth Head Coach Eric Schilling.
Nazareth got out to a good five point lead at halftime, but Dodd City’s defense shut down the Swiftettes, outscoring Nazareth 19-5 in the second half. The Hornets would go on to win their first 1A State Championship in school history 30-21.
“I give credit to Dodd City their defense was extremely intense and hard to play against.” said senior forward Jaden Pigg.
“You know we’ve taken advantage and learned from our mistakes. Keep on going even if you fail,” said senior forward Merry Gerber.
The Swiftettes finished their season with a record of 27-5.
Previous state championship meetings
2021: Dodd City 30, Nazareth 21
2019: Nazareth 52, Dodd City 33
2018: Nazareth 56, Dodd City, 43
2017: Nazareth 48, Dodd City 42
2002: Nazareth 67, Dodd City 42
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.