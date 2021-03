The winds will die down for the evening and overnight hours and with the clear skies temps will drop into the mid 30s. The winds will start out light and pick up to 10-15 mph for the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 70s. A dry line will form on Friday bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms for the area with these rain chances lasting through Saturday. A cool front will keep highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend.