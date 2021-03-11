1 arrested, charged with DWI after crashing into Amarillo police car

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 1:47 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested one person after they say they crashed into a patrol car early this morning.

Around 4:08 a.m., an APD officer was stopped at a red light at Southwest 10th and Georgia.

Police say a 2021 Kia Forte crashed into the officer’s patrol car.

The driver, 21-year-old Kalob Todd, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Police say no one was seriously injured in this incident.

