1 arrested, charged with DWI after crashing into Amarillo police car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested one person after they say they crashed into a patrol car early this morning.
Around 4:08 a.m., an APD officer was stopped at a red light at Southwest 10th and Georgia.
Police say a 2021 Kia Forte crashed into the officer’s patrol car.
The driver, 21-year-old Kalob Todd, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Police say no one was seriously injured in this incident.
