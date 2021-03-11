Amarillo VA offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for enrolled veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday.
From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is offering vaccinations to enrolled Veterans while the supplies last.
Veterans who would like to receive the free vaccination needs to arrive at the clinic that is located behind the main hospital before noon.
To find the clinic, follow the vaccination clinic signs or ask the screener at the main entrance.
For Veterans who want to reserve a vaccination slot, they can still schedule an appointment by calling (806) 355-9703, and press option 2, for this Saturday March 13 or any future vaccination clinic.
Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates here.
