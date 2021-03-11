Amarillo High Honors the Voice of the Sandies, Dr. Paul Matney

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Baseball team is off to a solid start, scoring 12 runs in three of their last four games. For 26 years, one AHS baseball alum has dedicated his time to being the Voice of the Sandies.
“I’m just so honored. I really appreciate them giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program,” said Dr. Paul Matney. “This is just really over the top.”
The man in the press box is Dr. Paul Matney. The AHS alum has called play-by-play for the Amarillo Gold Sox, Sod Poodles and Sandies football, but there’s no place he’d rather be than by the diamond.
“Had so much fun, and I love baseball,” said Dr. Matney. “They’re are few places I’d rather be than watching a baseball game and especially Sandies baseball.”
The Sandies honored Dr. Matney with the ceremonial home opener first pitch, a nice wind-up straight to his grandson, Sandler Needham.
“You know five years old, playing tee ball, I just thought someday wouldn’t be neat if I could announce ‘Now batting for the Sandies, Sandler Needham,’” said Dr. Matney.
“I just think it’s awesome. He’s been doing this for so long, and he just enjoys to announce so much,” said Matney’s grandson, Sandler Needham. “Loved seeing me play baseball ever since I was little.”
Next time you attend a game, look up at the press box, you’ll know who it’s named after, Dr. Paul Matney, the Voice of the Sandies.
